Navajo Police Department Drug Interdiction unit makes six arrests

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Six people were arrested over the course of two weeks on drug and firearm charges by the Navajo Police Department Drug Interdiction unit (P.A.C.E).

On Jan. 13, during a traffic stop in Fort Defiance, Arizona, a Navajo Police Department drug interdiction officer (PACE) and Window Rock District Patrol Officers located two loaded pistols, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, 17.2 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of currency. A man and woman were arrested for possession/selling of illicit drugs and unlawfully carrying a firearm.



On Jan. 19, during a traffic stop, a Chinle District patrol officer detected the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle upon making contact with the occupants. A drug interdiction officer (P.A.C.E) assisted the patrol officer and found 1.7 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Two men and two women were arrested for transporting marijuana.

The P.A.C.E program was established to proactively address the increased concerns of illegal criminal activity involving the manufacturing, distribution, sales and transportation of alcohol (bootlegging) and/or illicit drugs, including other major violent crimes and gang activity involving the use of firearms and physical violence throughout the Navajo Nation.

The unit consists of commissioned Navajo law enforcement personnel who conduct interdiction patrols and investigate complaints of illegal criminal activities in our communities.



If Navajo Nation community members would like to report such activities or have any information on individuals selling or transporting drugs and/or alcohol, they are asked to report the information to their local Navajo Police Department district.

Information courtesy of the Navajo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) team