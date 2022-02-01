Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Jan. 31, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller (OOC) completed the processing and mailing of nearly 48,000 Hardship assistance checks to elderly members of the Navajo Nation – four days prior to the targeted goal of Feb. 4.

The Office of the Controller will continue contacting elderly recipients that have issues related to incomplete or incorrect mailing addresses and other matters that may cause delays in delivery.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer thanked Office of the Controller staff members who worked through the weekend to print and distribute CARES Act Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders.

Employees worked long hours to expedite the delivery of 48,000 plus checks as quickly as possible. Each elderly recipient with receive $342.

“We ask our people to please be patient and please do not overcrowd post offices and financial institutions,” the office stated in a recent release. “Be very cautious, wear two masks in public places, and take extra precautions to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19.”

“We are hopeful that our elders will use the funds for food, water, fire wood, PPEs, utility expenses, and other essential items to help overcome this COVID-19 pandemic. We have Navajo businesses and entrepreneurs who can provide many of these items and services. Please support them by promoting the ‘Buy Navajo, Buy Local’ initiative,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

The next step for the Office of the Controller will be to prioritize the 48,000 Navajo elders for the distribution of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Hardship Assistance in the amount of $2,000 per recipient. Without any unexpected setbacks, the Office of the Controller plans to issue and mail the ARPA Hardship Assistance checks for nearly 48,000 elders by the end of next week. Due to federal guidelines and financial reporting requirements, the office was unable to combine the CARES Act and ARPA Hardship Assistance into one check for elders.

Staff continues to work through the challenges of processing more than 16,000 changes of address requests, limited personnel because of the spread of COVID-19, and other setbacks and has begun printing and mailing the first batches of Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders.

The Office of the President and Vice President is also temporarily re-assigning staff members from the Executive Branch to assist with data entry, mailing, and other tasks to expedite the Hardship Assistance process. Staff will be rotated to complete tasks daily and to increase production during evenings and weekends.

“We are doing our best to work through the challenges and facilitate this process as efficiently as possible. We ask the Navajo people to please be patient and understand that COVID-19 is impacting our staff. Checks for elders are being printed and we will get them out as quickly as possible. We are also in contact with financial entities to determine how we can speed up the checking printing process,” said Navajo Nation Controller Elizabeth Begay.



Nez and Lizer approved the reallocation of $16 million in CARES Act funds for Hardship Assistance for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation who are 60 years old and over, and who previously demonstrated need for assistance to mitigate the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information provided by OPVP