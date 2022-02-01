Mobile app offers interactive gaming and sports betting on Navajo Nation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A new app has been launched that will be used for interactive gaming and sports betting on the Navajo Nation.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app was launched in Arizona through a partnership between Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) and Hard Rock Digital.

“Mobile sports and event wagering is an important new offering that we’re excited to introduce,” said Brian Parrish, interim chief executive officer for NNGE. “The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile sports wagering platform and our brick and mortar operations will offer a broad range of wagers, marketing promotions and cross-marketing offers that will be unique to the Navajo and Hard Rock brands.”

The Navajo Nation is the largest federally-recognized Native American Nation in the U.S. with an enrolled membership of approximately 401,000 and trust lands totaling 27,000 square miles. Navajo Nation Gaming, as an enterprise of the Navajo Nation, operates five gaming and hospitality facilities across Arizona and New Mexico.

Hard Rock Digital was launched in 2020 to be the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NNGE to provide Arizona sports bettors with a fun and engaging gameday experience through the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app,” said Marlon Goldstein, executive managing director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital. “The Hard Rock brand is known worldwide for legendary hospitality and entertainment, and we’re excited to deliver those experiences to Arizonans digitally with unrivaled mobile sports betting.”

The Arizona app will launch with Hard Rock Sportsbook’s new best-in-class platform.

Hard Rock Sportsbook also serves fans in New Jersey and Iowa through the Hard Rock Sports & Casino NJ and the Hard Rock Sportsbook Iowa apps, respectively.

More information is available from Hard Rock Sportsbook at HardRockSportsbook.com.

About Navajo Gaming

NNGE is a Navajo Nation wholly-owned business entity created by the Navajo Nation in September 2006 to develop and operate Navajo casinos in accordance with federal and Navajo Nation laws, as well as the negotiated Navajo Nation-applicable state compacts (New Mexico and Arizona).



Employing 1,200 employees, NNGE operates four casinos and a travel plaza in New Mexico and Arizona, opening its first property, the Fire Rock Navajo Casino near Gallup, New Mexico, in November 2008. Within five years, three additional properties were added, as well as a travel plaza – Flowing Water Navajo Casino (October 2010); Northern Edge Navajo Casino (January 2012); Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort (May 2013); Navajo Blue Travel Plaza (September 2020).



NNGE is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues and stimulating incremental economic development. For the latest news and information visit Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise’s website: www.navajogaming.com and Facebook page

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock’s legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

