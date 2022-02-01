OFFERS
FBI investigating assault on Border Patrol agent near Naco

Stock photo

Stock photo

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 1, 2022 10:10 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI reportedly is investigating the assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona.

Tucson TV station KOLD said the assault occurred Jan. 26 near Naco, which is along Arizona’s border with Mexico.

The FBI told KOLD that no other information was being released at this time, including the condition of the agent.

Neither the Border Patrol nor the Tucson office of the FBI immediately returned calls from The Associated Press seeking details of the assault.

