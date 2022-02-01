OFFERS
Clear Creek Cowboys revive history with ride

(Photo/Winslow Police Department)

(Photo/Winslow Police Department)

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 10:22 a.m.

Winslow's Clear Creek Cowboys visited with local elementary school students and were sworn in by the Winslow Postmaster for their inaugural Pony Express Ride Jan. 27. On Jan. 29, horseback riders rode 37-miles from Winslow to Holbrook to deliver mail.

