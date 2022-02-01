OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Around Winslow: City of Winslow seeks public comment

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 10:05 a.m.

City of Winslow seeks public comment

The city of Winslow is asking for the public's assistance in determining community priorities for the use of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding. Input from the survey will help to influence the council's decisions and allocation of ARPA funds. This survey will remain open until Feb. 11. It is available online and on the city of Winslow Facebook page.

