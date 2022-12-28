Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake
FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti.
Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded the afternoon of Dec. 26 to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake.
Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
Jon Paxton, a sheriff's office spokesman, told ABC-15 TV in Phoenix that the trio were part of a group of three families who had driven up from their homes in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. They had wanted to enjoy the outdoors the day after Christmas.
It appeared they "wanted to get some pictures out on the ice," Paxton said.
That's when the three parents fell through.
Authorities say the Arizona Department of Child Safety has temporarily taken custody of the Muddanas' two young daughters.
A GoFundMe purported to be for the families has already raised over half a million dollars.
- Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
- Navajo police warn tribal community about recruiters from treatment centers
- Nygren-Montoya appoints transition team following 2022 Navajo Nation Election vajo Nation Election
- Navajo entrepreneur takes second chance on her dream
- Navajo Nation Council leaders advocate for additional funds in Washington
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff
- Tuba City asking public’s help with hospital surge created by RSV, Flu and COVID-19
- 8 tribal bills pass senate, set to become law
- Yazzie awarded Ramah Navajo award
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- Man dies in early morning house fire in Winslow
- YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona
- Snow on the way for higher elevations of northern Arizona Sunday night
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Flagstaff High School girls basketball recognizes Native American Heritage Month
- 24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
- Navajo entrepreneur takes second chance on her dream
- Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: