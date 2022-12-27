Yazzie awarded Ramah Navajo award
LEUPP, Ariz. — Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie (Churchrock, Iyanbito, Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Smith Lake, Thoreau) attended the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety banquet at Twin Arrows Navajo Resort and Casino.
The banquet honored retiring Navajo Nation officers and law enforcement officials. In recognition for being the youngest officer at Ramah Navajo Police Department, Yazzie was awarded the Ramah Navajo Special Award.
Yazzie said he is grateful for his time as an officer as it prepared him for the challenges and duties it takes to be an elected leader.
During the banquet, Hon. Yazzie was praised for his eagerness and loyalty in which he shared that while many of his peers were having fun, he would be on duty. Yazzie has also been a jailer and dispatcher.
