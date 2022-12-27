OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Yazzie awarded Ramah Navajo award

From left to right: Steven Eldridge, Chief of Police for Ramah Navajo Police Department; Jesse Delmar, DPS Division Director; Hon. Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie; and Daryl Noon, Chief of Police. (Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

From left to right: Steven Eldridge, Chief of Police for Ramah Navajo Police Department; Jesse Delmar, DPS Division Director; Hon. Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie; and Daryl Noon, Chief of Police. (Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

Originally Published: December 27, 2022 1 p.m.

LEUPP, Ariz. — Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie (Churchrock, Iyanbito, Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Smith Lake, Thoreau) attended the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety banquet at Twin Arrows Navajo Resort and Casino.

The banquet honored retiring Navajo Nation officers and law enforcement officials. In recognition for being the youngest officer at Ramah Navajo Police Department, Yazzie was awarded the Ramah Navajo Special Award.

Yazzie said he is grateful for his time as an officer as it prepared him for the challenges and duties it takes to be an elected leader.

During the banquet, Hon. Yazzie was praised for his eagerness and loyalty in which he shared that while many of his peers were having fun, he would be on duty. Yazzie has also been a jailer and dispatcher.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas