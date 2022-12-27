OFFERS
Tuba City girls move to 5-1 with recent wins

Tuba City Lady Warriors faced Tolleson in an earlier game at the Pepsi Tournament in Flagstaff. The girls have won five in a row and next face Alchesay. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 27, 2022 11:19 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Chalk up two more for the Lady Warriors. The Tuba City High School girls basketball team posted a pair of wins last week, boosting their regional record to 2-0 and their overall record now stands at 5-1.

They started the week with a 57-53 road win over Page on Dec. 17. Two days later, they cruised to an easy 60-30 win over host school Chinle.

The next game for the girls is a home contest against Alchesay. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

The boys had a tougher time last week as they posted a pair of losses. Their first opponent of the week was Page on Dec.15, who won the contest 62-50.

On Dec. 17 they traveled to Chinle, who defeated them, 74-63.

Their overall record now stands at 2-4, and their regional record is 0-2.

Next up for the boys is the Coyote Basketball Invitational to be held at Arizona Lutheran Academy, 6036 S. 27th Ave., Phoenix, Dec. 28-30. Game times have yet to be set.

