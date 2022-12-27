OFFERS
Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County

(Photo/Native Air)

(Photo/Native Air)

Originally Published: December 27, 2022 1:09 p.m.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – Air Methods has announced a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, Arizona. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond.

Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is located at the Cottonwood Airport. Native Air 83 expands life-saving care in the region, joining the existing aircraft bases Native 4, 14, and 7 which respond to Yavapai, Coconino and Gila counties. Native Air offers the community critical care 24/7/365, responding to emergency medical calls for trauma events including heart attacks and strokes, pediatric emergencies, burns and other incidents. Additionally, the team provides critical interfacility transports when patients need to move between hospitals for specialized care.

Native Air 83 is equipped with a Bell 407 aircraft and industry-leading equipment and medical devices. The aircraft and crew are skilled in high-altitude flight, positioned for mountainous terrain and rural scene calls. The Native Air crew achieved the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and carries the critical tools, medications and supplies needed to provide ICU-level care while in flight.

“Having access to blood for scene calls is such a valuable resource in our community,” said Account Executive Jeannette Hovey. “With this tool, patients have the potential for better outcomes. Administration of blood, combined with rapid air transport, can truly help critically ill or injured patients who otherwise might not survive.”

Native Air’s emergency dispatch can be reached at (800) 642-7828.

Information provided by Native Air.

