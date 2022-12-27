OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Hopi Foundation celebrates season with friends

(Photo/Hopi Foundation)

(Photo/Hopi Foundation)

Hopi Foundation
Originally Published: December 27, 2022 12:36 p.m.

The Hopi Foundation celebrated the holidays Dec. 9 with staff and friends. The group enjoyed a good meal and games.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas