Hopi Bruins face Red Mesa, Many Farms
KEAMS CANYON, Ariz. — The Hopi Lady Bruins are off to a good start, and they went 1-1 last week. On Dec.15, they bested Red Mesa at home, 61-53. In a road game on Dec. 17, they faced the Rock Point Cougars where they were defeated, 56-45.
Their recordis now 2-3 overall, and 1-0 in the region.
Their next matchup is against Mayer, at the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament, which begins Dec. 27, in Camp Verde. The game will be played at Camp Verde Middle School, at 11 a.m. The tournament runs through Dec. 30.
The Hopi High School boys basketball team had a 1-2 record last week.
Their first game of the week was a home contest with Many Farms. They easily defeated the visitors 76-28.
At home on Dec. 15, Hopi handed Red Mesa a 70-49 loss. Their next outing was a road trip to Rock Point, where they were defeated 71-64.
They headed to the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Shootout in Camp Verde Dec. 27.
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- Navajo entrepreneur takes second chance on her dream
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Could Arizona elect an Indigenous candidate for Congress in 2024?
- Could Arizona elect an Indigenous candidate for Congress in 2024?
- Fossil Creek visitors will see changes caused by fire County
- Tuba City asking public’s help with hospital surge created by RSV, Flu and COVID-19
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Weaving a piece of Indigenous history at Harvard
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona
- Man dies in early morning house fire in Winslow
- Snow on the way for higher elevations of northern Arizona Sunday night
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Flagstaff High School girls basketball recognizes Native American Heritage Month
- 24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Navajo entrepreneur takes second chance on her dream
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: