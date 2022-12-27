Hopi Bruins face Red Mesa, Many Farms

KEAMS CANYON, Ariz. — The Hopi Lady Bruins are off to a good start, and they went 1-1 last week. On Dec.15, they bested Red Mesa at home, 61-53. In a road game on Dec. 17, they faced the Rock Point Cougars where they were defeated, 56-45.

Their recordis now 2-3 overall, and 1-0 in the region.

Their next matchup is against Mayer, at the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament, which begins Dec. 27, in Camp Verde. The game will be played at Camp Verde Middle School, at 11 a.m. The tournament runs through Dec. 30.

The Hopi High School boys basketball team had a 1-2 record last week.

Their first game of the week was a home contest with Many Farms. They easily defeated the visitors 76-28.

At home on Dec. 15, Hopi handed Red Mesa a 70-49 loss. Their next outing was a road trip to Rock Point, where they were defeated 71-64.

They headed to the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Shootout in Camp Verde Dec. 27.