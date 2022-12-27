OFFERS
Greyhills Academy takes on Pinon, St. Johns

Greyhills faced Hopi in an earlier season game. Greyhills next plays in a tournament in Chandler. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 27, 2022 11:04 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — It's been a tough season for the Greyhills Academy Knights. Thus far, their record stands at 0-6 overall. They're 0-4 in the 2A North Region. In their last week of play, they were 0-3, with losses to the Pinon Eagles 20-86, St. Johns 21-60, and Many Farms 15-61.

Next up for the boys is the Epic Tourneys New Year Classic, to be held Dec. 28-30, at Skyline High School in Chandler, hosted by Chandler Prep. Game times have not been posted yet.

