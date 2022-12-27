OFFERS
Desert Financial supports NACA programs

(Photo/NACA)

(Photo/NACA)

Originally Published: December 27, 2022 12:56 p.m.

Desert Financial Credit Union visited Native Americans for Community Action, Inc. recently to present a check, representative of their employees’ commitment in 2023 to supporting NACA Support Services in the Flagstaff community. Support Services provides financial support in the form of rental, utility and burial assistance, and also allows for NACA to purchase much-needed hygiene supplies and coats for Flagstaff’s unsheltered population. NACA received a check for $27,215.80, which will reinforce their Support Services Program. This is the 2nd year that Desert Financial Credit Union has presented NACA with a check. NACA is grateful for their support.

