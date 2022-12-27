Coconino County Board of Supervisors fills vacant Justice of the Peace office in Page

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — At the final Coconino County Board of Supervisors (Board) meeting of 2022, the board completed the weeks long process of appointing a candidate to fill the vacant office of Justice of the Peace for the Page precinct, selecting Maia Rodriguez to serve through 2024.

Rodriguez comes to the office with over 24 years of experience working for both the Flagstaff and Page Justice Courts in Court Clerk and supervisory roles, holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice and has successfully completed the Coconino County Supervisors Development Academy and Executive Leadership Academy, as well as Court Management, Court Executive, and Court Fellows Programs with the National Center for State Courts Institute for Court Management.

“It has been an honor to have been considered for this appointment. As the new Justice of the Peace I hope to encourage more community involvement in the Page precinct,” Rodriguez stated during the meeting.

It was necessary for the board to appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy after deceased Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts passed away during his campaign for re- election. As Judge Roberts received the most votes of all qualified candidates, State law mandates the following should a deceased candidate still win an election:

If a county office becomes vacant, the Board of Supervisors shall appoint a person of the same political party as the person vacating the office to fill the portion of the term until the next regular general election. If the person vacating the office changed political party affiliations after taking office, the person who is appointed to fill the vacancy shall be of the same political party that the vacating officeholder was when the vacating officeholder was elected or appointed to that office. – A.R.S.§16-230(A)(2)

In late November a panel was assembled consisting of County and Courts employees, a citizen of the Page precinct, as well as District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler to review applications from those wishing to serve as Justice of the Peace until the next scheduled general election.

“The committee coming together to review the applications and conduct the interviews was an enjoyable process as we spoke in depth with each candidate. We feel we’ve selected the best person to serve in this office, she has the knowledge and experience to be the judge on day one,” commented Supervisor Fowler.

Rodriguez will begin her term on Jan. 3, 2023.

