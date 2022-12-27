8 tribal bills pass senate, set to become law
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released statements following Senate passage of eight pieces of legislation involving Indian Country.
The legislation includes:
H.R. 441, the Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act of 2022;
H.R. 478, the Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act;
H.R. 4881, the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act;
S. 989, the Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2021;
S. 1402, the Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021;
S. 3168, a bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act;
S. 3308, the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act of 2021; and
S. 4104, the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022.
“The bills headed to the President’s desk restore tribal homelands, support Native health care and economic development, and help fulfill the federal trust responsibility to Tribal nations,” Schatz said. “Still more legislation that passed the Senate last night – which now head to the House – strengthen the U.S.’s support for Native American language revitalization efforts and provide life-saving water delivery systems while boosting conservation efforts by communities. I look forward to getting all these bills across the finish line.”
“Yesterday, the Senate unanimously approved eight Indian Affairs bills. Three of the bills will head to the President’s desk to be signed into law, including the Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Transfers Act. These bills advance priorities important to Native communities, such as promoting Native American languages, development of water and sanitation systems, and returning lands of significance and cultural value to Tribes.” Murkowski said.
This story was originally published by Native News Online.
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- Navajo entrepreneur takes second chance on her dream
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Could Arizona elect an Indigenous candidate for Congress in 2024?
- Could Arizona elect an Indigenous candidate for Congress in 2024?
- Fossil Creek visitors will see changes caused by fire County
- Tuba City asking public’s help with hospital surge created by RSV, Flu and COVID-19
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Weaving a piece of Indigenous history at Harvard
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona
- Man dies in early morning house fire in Winslow
- Snow on the way for higher elevations of northern Arizona Sunday night
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Flagstaff High School girls basketball recognizes Native American Heritage Month
- 24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Navajo entrepreneur takes second chance on her dream
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: