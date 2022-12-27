OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 28
One dead, two missing in fall in frozen lake in Coconino County

Originally Published: December 27, 2022 10:30 a.m.

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Coconino County have recovered the body of a woman and two others remain missing Tuesday after the trio fell through a frozen lake.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies at the Forest Lakes Substation responded Monday afternoon to reports that a woman and two men fell while walking on a frozen Woods Canyon Lake.

Deputies and firefighters located the woman and pulled her from the water. Despite administering life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Authorities then used a boat from a boat rental to do a more expansive search of the lake. Diving and water rescue teams from multiple agencies also joined the search.

Sheriff's officials have not released their identities.

Overnight temperatures in Forest Lakes have been in the low 30s.

