OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Thu, Dec. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Winslow girls tie for third at Pepsi Holiday tourney

The Winslow girls basketball team competed in the Pepsi tournament in Flagstaff Dec. 8 -10. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

The Winslow girls basketball team competed in the Pepsi tournament in Flagstaff Dec. 8 -10. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 20, 2022 1:42 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF—The Winslow High School girls basketball team tied for third place in the championship round of the Pepsi Holiday Basketball Tournament held Dec. 8-10 at Flagstaff High School.

The girls were off to a strong start on Thursday, when they defeated Highland, 51-48 in the first round of pool play. In the second round of pool play on Friday, they handily bested Green Valley, by a score of 67-30.

From there they moved into the championship rounds. In their first game, they defeated Show Low, 60-38. In the quarter final round, Hamilton came out on top, 54-34. The record earned the girls a third-place tie with Flagstaff.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas