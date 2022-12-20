Winslow girls tie for third at Pepsi Holiday tourney

FLAGSTAFF—The Winslow High School girls basketball team tied for third place in the championship round of the Pepsi Holiday Basketball Tournament held Dec. 8-10 at Flagstaff High School.

The girls were off to a strong start on Thursday, when they defeated Highland, 51-48 in the first round of pool play. In the second round of pool play on Friday, they handily bested Green Valley, by a score of 67-30.

From there they moved into the championship rounds. In their first game, they defeated Show Low, 60-38. In the quarter final round, Hamilton came out on top, 54-34. The record earned the girls a third-place tie with Flagstaff.