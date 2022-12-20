Tuba City asking public’s help with hospital surge created by RSV, Flu and COVID-19

TUBA CITY - The Flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 are causing an influx of patients and filling up hospital beds at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation and other hospitals in the state.



“Pediatric respiratory illnesses and admissions are way up this month, “ said Dr. Diana Hu. “Service units in New Mexico have been hit much harder than us so far. Some of the area hospitals are full with pediatric patients, with some patients who need a higher level of care have had to wait or be placed on a waiting list for a bed.”



The increased demand on medical and nursing staff is straining the healthcare system nationally and locally, Hu said.



To deal with the surge, TCRHCC has opened up a second clinic for adult urgent care appointments that will decrease the wait time for patients.

“To help decongest the emergency room, the Patient Care Annex name), formerly called the Same Day Clinic, is opening up more appointment slots which will streamline patients to get seen for cough, cold, and sore throat visits instead of them going to the ED,” said TCRHCC Adult Ambulatory Care Nurse Manager Veronica Granger. “Adult patients can call the Call Center to be booked into an appointment.

If patients can do a home COVID test prior to their appointment that will further decrease their wait and allow for more efficient triage of patients in clinic. Drive up COVID testing is still available at TCRHCC as well.

During this time, doctors are urging the public to consider your options for care. If you do not require emergency care, consider discussing your symptoms with your primary care provider by a telemedicine visit, or getting an appointment in the Patient Care Annex or pediatric clinic to help you avoid long waits in the emergency room. You can schedule these through the TCRHCC Call Center at (928) 283-2501.

“We have had two years with very little respiratory illness so we have a large cohort of susceptible children -just like the rest of the U.S.,” said Dr. Hu. “The mask mandate will help but family gatherings, office parties, church gatherings, bazaars, and travel again increase the risk of COVID, RSV and the Flu. We also continue to have an adult high risk population for complications of Flu and COVID19 with high rates of diabetes, liver and kidney problems, heart disease, etc. And people are not getting their Flu shots or Covid-19 Omicron boosters which helps decrease the severity and spread of these viruses.”

“Continue to mask in public and at work. Do a COVID home test before you travel or gather with others. Wash your hands and wipe down surfaces-that is super important especially for RSV prevention. If you have a vulnerable family member, especially a small baby, think about deferring travel and limiting gatherings,” said Dr. Hu.

“We want to be there for the public in the event of an emergency. Care in our clinics and hospitals are safe,” said CEO Lynette Bonar. “We need the public’s help.”



Information provided by Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.