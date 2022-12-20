Red Mesa gets wins against Ash Fork, Pinon, Greyhills

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Red Mesa girls basketball season is off to a strong start with wins over Ash Fork, Seligman, Grand Canyon, Pinon and Greyhills. The team is now 5-2.

"I have very high expectations for these girls," Red Mesa Girls Basketball Coach Sandy Benally said after his team started off the season with a pair of wins.

Shooting guard Abigail Begaye led the team in scoring with 21 points. Daleni Nakai and Shyla Pipkin dominated the boards both offensively and defensively.

"We are quick and fast, but we don't know how to keep our hands to ourselves," Benally said. "We're focusing first on our outside game, then getting it to the girls in the middle. Our younger players got a lot of game time, which certainly helps us down the road."

The girls traveled to Seligman Nov. 19 to take on the Lady Lopes. The result was a dominating 73-7 win. Nakai and Pipkin each tallied 18 points in the win. Begaye added 10.

Red Mesa went on to beat Grand Canyon 52-34, before losing to Valley 54-47, Nov. 28. They followed up with a 58-19 win over Pinon and a 62-8 win over Greyhills. They lost ot Hopi Dec. 15 and next travel to Many Farms Dec. 21.