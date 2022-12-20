NTEC partners on lithium mining project near Wikieup for 2023
WIKIEUP — Arizona Lithium Limited and Navajo Transitional Energy Company last week announced a partnership to support development of the Big Sandy Lithium Project off U.S. Route 93 near Wikieup.
The project includes 331 Bureau of Land Management Claims on 9.6 square miles of land. According to a news release from the companies, the lithium is “easily accessible for extraction.” Lithium is a key mineral for the transition to clean area as a key component in batteries that power electric cars.
President Biden recently commented on increasing demand for lithium and other critical minerals. Demand for lithium and graphite is expected to increase as much as 4,000 percent, he said.
The Wikieup project should help address the nation’s demand and a lack of domestic supply, according to company officials.
“We see the Big Sandy project and the alliance with AZL as a chance for NTEC to further the clean-energy economy,” Vern Lund, chief executive officer of NTEC, said. “That benefits all stakeholders, including native tribes.”
