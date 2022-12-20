OFFERS
Navajo Nation Council attends Purple Heart ceremony

(Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

(Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

Originally Published: December 20, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Members of the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee (HEHSC) of the 24th Navajo Nation Council attended the Purple Heart Ceremony for Sergeant Alecsaiah Tree at Camp Pendleton, California Dec. 16. HEHSC Vice Chairman Carl Slater and Council Delegate Pernell Halona attended the ceremony on behalf of the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Delegates gifted Sergeant Tree a Navajo Nation Flag for his heroic efforts in Afghanistan.

(Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

