Navajo Nation Council attends Purple Heart ceremony
Originally Published: December 20, 2022 2:21 p.m.
Members of the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee (HEHSC) of the 24th Navajo Nation Council attended the Purple Heart Ceremony for Sergeant Alecsaiah Tree at Camp Pendleton, California Dec. 16. HEHSC Vice Chairman Carl Slater and Council Delegate Pernell Halona attended the ceremony on behalf of the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Delegates gifted Sergeant Tree a Navajo Nation Flag for his heroic efforts in Afghanistan.
Most Read
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- Man dies in early morning house fire in Winslow
- Young Navajo dancers shine at Flagstaff's annual "The Nutcracker"
- Monument Valley student selected for Air Force JROTC Flight Academy Program
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- Tuba City Lady Warriors win at Flagstaff tourney
- Winslow Lady Bulldogs hit the court at Flagstaff Pepsi Tournament
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Corn nourishes Hopi identity, but drought is stressing the Tribe’s foods and traditions
- K-9 Zolton stops drugs from entering Navajo Nation
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Man dies in early morning house fire in Winslow
- Flagstaff High School girls basketball recognizes Native American Heritage Month
- Snow on the way for higher elevations of northern Arizona Sunday night
- 24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: