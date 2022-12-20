Fossil Creek visitors will see changes caused by fire County

CAMP VERDE – Fossil Creek is officially reopened following a massive wildfire that tore through the forest. However, things look a little different now.

The Backbone Fire began burning in June 2021, believing to be started by a lightning strike. The flames burned for over a month, rolling through 41,924 acres of the Coconino and Tonto National Forests.

Deputy District Ranger Alex Schlueter has been working for the Red Rock Ranger District for the past year and a half, coming in when crews were transitioning from fire suppression to monsoonal flooding relief. The soil had burnt so severely from the fire that it became unable to absorb any water.

“We’ve had two monsoon seasons since the fire, and we saw significant amounts of flooding,” said Schlueter. “Flash flooding is especially hazardous when it’s raining higher than the drainage and there are folks that don’t realize that it’s been raining.”

Flash flooding after a wildfire is even more dangerous because of debris in the water. The brown, murky water rushes quickly downstream, filled with ash, mud, debris and wood.

Thankfully, no structures were burned and the fire didn’t approach residential areas. However, some surrounding towns were affected.

“There is a power line that runs and serves Pine and Strawberry,” said Schlueter. “APS has since replaced that power line because a lot of the poles had burned. It was a huge operation that posed a lot of risk.”

Fossil Creek is a popular recreation and swimming area, but sediment has since changed water levels. Water that used to be deep enough to jump in is now just enough to cover a person’s ankles. Although water levels are still not up to par, the vegetation is slowly coming back.

“There are hydrologists that will be looking at the vegetation regrowth that will hold the soil back for future floods,” said Schlueter. “It is what you’d expect from a massive wildfire. Some places were burned badly and some places look almost untouched. Around the popular waterfall, it looks like there wasn’t even a fire.”

Schlueter compares the Backbone Fire to the Museum Fire that burned 1,400 acres on the Coconino National Forest. Three years later, Flagstaff residents are still being affected by the burn scars.

Although there are no current closures, Schlueter said there is talk about possibly closing again next monsoon season to ensure the safety of the public.

As the recovery process continues after being closed for almost 16 months, officials are still reminding recreationalists to use caution in these areas and be alert to weather patterns.