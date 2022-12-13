OFFERS
Tuba City Lady Warriors win at Flagstaff tourney

The Tuba City Lady Warriors captured the title in the Silver bracket of the 2022 Pepsi Holiday Tournament in Flagstaff Dec. 8-10. (Photos/Tuba City Warriors FB)

The Tuba City Lady Warriors captured the title in the Silver bracket of the 2022 Pepsi Holiday Tournament in Flagstaff Dec. 8-10. (Photos/Tuba City Warriors FB)

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 1:08 p.m.

The Tuba City Lady Warriors captured the title in the Silver bracket of the 2022 Pepsi Holiday Tournament in Flagstaff Dec. 8-10. Warrio Kailer Reid was selected to the All-Tournament team.

photo

Warrio Kailer Reid was selected to the All-Tournament team. (Photos/Tuba City Warriors FB)

