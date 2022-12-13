OFFERS
'Shop with a Cop' event a success in Page Dec. 10

(Photo/Page Police Department)

(Photo/Page Police Department)

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 1:57 p.m.

Children from the Page community were able to shop with Page Police, Page Fire, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, AZDPS, Navajo Police, and National Park Service/Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The event included sponsors from Walmart, Jack in the Box and other community members.

photo

(Photo/Page Police Department)

