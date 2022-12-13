Shonto Prep falls to Williams Vikings Dec. 9
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Shonto Prep traveled to Williams Dec. 9 to face the Vikings on their home court.
The Grizzlies faced a tough Viking team with a stacked bench in the 71-9 loss.
Shonto Prep returns to their home court again Dec. 15 where they will face the Ash Fork Spartans at 5:30 p.m.
Two days later, the Grizzlies will hit the road where they will play a double header with Grand Canyon at 4 p.m. Dec.17.
The team will then have a Christmas break before returning to their home court to face St. Michael Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
The Grizzlies are 0-4 on the season.
Photo Gallery
Paydro Little shoots a free throw. (Wendy Howell/NHO)
Myron Luther throws the ball down court. (Wendy Howell/NHO)
Myron Luther (Wendy Howell/NHO)
Shonto Prep's Bronson Deschine looks for an open man in the game with Williams Dec. 9. (Wendy Howell/NHO)
Myron Luther. (Wendy Howell/NHO)
