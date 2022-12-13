OFFERS
Shonto Prep falls to Williams Vikings Dec. 9

(Wendy Howell/NHO)

(Wendy Howell/NHO)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: December 13, 2022 5:05 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Shonto Prep traveled to Williams Dec. 9 to face the Vikings on their home court.

The Grizzlies faced a tough Viking team with a stacked bench in the 71-9 loss.

Shonto Prep returns to their home court again Dec. 15 where they will face the Ash Fork Spartans at 5:30 p.m.

Two days later, the Grizzlies will hit the road where they will play a double header with Grand Canyon at 4 p.m. Dec.17.

The team will then have a Christmas break before returning to their home court to face St. Michael Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

The Grizzlies are 0-4 on the season.

Shonto Prep falls to Williams Vikings Dec. 9
