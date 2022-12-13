OFFERS
Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 7:55 a.m.

The Navajo Nation assisted the Flagstaff Police Department with a stolen stuffed reindeer from the Flagstaff Mall. One arrest has been made and the reindeer decoration has been recovered and returned home. Flagstaff Police Department wanted to the public for their efforts in spreading the word and providing the information to a successful resolution. They also thanked the Navajo Nation Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

