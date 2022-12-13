Monument Valley student selected for Air Force JROTC Flight Academy Program

KAYENTA, Ariz — The Air Force Junior ROTC is proud to announce the selection of Emma Curtright to the 2023 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Flight Academy Program. She is one of the 200 students selected across all high school Air Force JROTC programs and stood out amongst the 1,300 applicants across the Nation. At the beginning of the school year, Monument Valley High School instructors announced to the class that the flight academy applications were open, and Emma Curtright stepped up and volunteered. From page 1

As such, Colonel Evernham, an instructor at MVHS and a former pilot in the United States Air Force, began mentoring Emma on the requirements since this initiative is highly competitive and demanding. The work invested, such as physical exercises, studying and taking the ACT and the Aviation Qualification Test before the deadline, has certainly paid off. Emma will attend an 8-week summer aviation training program at any top aviation university across the Country. This scholarship will pay for round-trip airfare, room and board, collegiate academics, and flight hours to earn her Private Pilot’s Certificate.

As a background, the Air Force Aim High Flight Academy is now in its fifth year, and they have graduated over 1,000 high school students earning their private pilot license to date. The Air Force recognizes the shortage of pilots across the Country and is offering high school students the ages of 16-18 a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live and learn to fly under the guidance of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). During the summer, Emma will work with certified FAA flight instructors to practice takeoffs and landings, cross-country solo flights, emergency procedures, and radio communication protocols with airfield personnel and dissimilar aircraft. Finally, she will need to complete ground school, take a solo flight, and pass the FAA written exam before she’s awarded her Private Pilot License. In addition, Emma will earn three to six hours of college credit, depending on the university.

The community of Kayenta congratulates Emma Curtright on becoming the “best of the best” in leadership, her grades, class standing, service, and commitment. She is the first Monument Valley High School student to be selected for this prestigious program, and she will become the first high school student in the Navajo Nation to earn her pilot license. Thank you to Emma for stepping up and her parents for their strong support. And another ‘thank you to all teachers, counselors, staff, and community for your recommendations, mentorship, and encouragement to advance our students’ endeavors.

Information provided by Monument Valley High School.