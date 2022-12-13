K-9 Zolton stops drugs from entering Navajo Nation

HOLBROOK Ariz. — On Nov. 23, Navajo County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 87 at milepost 347 near the Winslow area. After a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, and illegal drugs were located, Makala Knows His Gun (26) of St. Michaels and Leanderson Preston (39) of Ganado were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for felony charges.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Zolton was utilized to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed nearly five ounces of Methamphetamine and approximately 120 Fentanyl pills.

Makala was booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Promoting Prison Contraband after she was found to have drug paraphernalia on her person while being booked into custody. Leanderson was booked into Navajo County Jail for Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, a valid and confirmed warrant and Taking the Identity of Another after he provided Deputies with a false name.

The investigation revealed these drugs were destined for communities on the Navajo Nation. We are grateful our Deputies continue to be proactive in their day-to-day duties and in protecting the communities within Navajo County and the State of Arizona.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office.