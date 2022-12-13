Coconino Forest to continue pile burns south of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to continue three pile burns located approximately 4 to 6 miles north of Flagstaff and just northwest of Mormon Lake, starting Sunday, Dec. 11 or Monday, Dec. 12, depending on weather conditions.

Two pile burns associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project (FWPP) are located north of Flagstaff and consist of woody material left over from mechanical treatments in the FWPP area. Smoke will be visible to those in the Flagstaff area, including Doney Park and motorists along U.S. Highways 180 and 89. West/southwest winds are predicted.

The Dairy Springs pile burn will take place northwest of Mormon Lake and consists of woody material remaining from mechanical treatments around private residences in the Dairy Springs area. Southwest winds are predicted which means smoke will move toward the northeast and may impact Lake Mary Road and the community of Mormon Lake Village in the evening hours as it settles. No closures or restrictions are anticipated with these pile burns.

Large piles need to be burned when conditions are wet or while snow is on the ground to allow for greater control. Fire managers make every effort to effectively plan and execute burn plans at times when weather allows for smoke impacts to be minimized and transport up and over communities. For more information about prescribed burns, please visit our Prescribed Fires and Smoke web page or view the video Keeping Fire on the Ground.