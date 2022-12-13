Around Winslow: Week of Dec. 14

Holiday Bazaar Dec. 16

Come check out the variety of vendors at the Holiday Bazaar on Dec 16 from 12 – 7 p.m. at Winslow Residential Hall Gymnasium. For more info, contact nnells@wrhinc.org or 928-289-4488

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society

The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.

Winslow Harvey Girls

The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.