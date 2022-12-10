Snow on the way for higher elevations of northern Arizona Sunday night

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Snow is on the way early next week in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Dec. 11-12 with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and 4 to 6 inches for Grand Canyon South Rim. Grand Canyon North Rim can expect 8 to 12 inches.

Winslow, Tuba City and the western Navajo Nation can expect up to an inch of snow.

Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect accumulations; the heaviest snowfall will be early Monday morning.

An increase in wind is expected Sunday and will continue into Monday in northern Arizona, with wind gusts expected to reach 15-25 mph.

The winter storm watch is for areas above 5,000 feet in the area of Jacob Lake, Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon South Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,000 feet, leading to areas of reduced visibility.

The high for Williams on Sunday is expected to reach 45 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 16 and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 11pm.

Monday’s high will be 31, with south winds from 6 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

There is a 20 percent chance of snow Monday. The storm should begin to clear with a low temperature of 12 degrees.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high of 29. The rest of the week will be sunny with a high of 39 by Friday. Lows will be in the teens all week.