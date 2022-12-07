Human remains found in northwestern Arizona; no identity yet
YUCCA, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities are trying to identify human remains that were found in Yucca in northwestern Arizona.
County sheriff's officials said a man riding his off-road vehicle Sunday reported finding a possible body in a remote desert area in Yucca, which is southwest of Kingman.
Responding deputies located the remains wrapped in a tarp among a large pile of debris.
Sheriff's officials said the remains appear to be those of a man.
The remains were turned over to the county medical examiner's office for possible identification and a determination of the cause of death.
- Flagstaff High School girls basketball recognizes Native American Heritage Month
- 24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
- YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona
- For nursing grad Nicole Pablo, advocating for the Navajo Nation is her future
- Winslow girls basketball takes on Chinle, Tuba City in early games
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- NAU to provide full tuition to members of Arizona’s tribes
- Winslow Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
- Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations at two-day Washington summit
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Flagstaff High School girls basketball recognizes Native American Heritage Month
- Tso elected as new speaker of Navajo council
- 24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
- YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona
- Seven Native American women to sit on Arizona bench after General Election
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: