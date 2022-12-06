OFFERS
Dec. 06
Winslow girls basketball takes on Chinle, Tuba City in early games

Josue Barrios

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 11:06 a.m.

Josue Barrios

The Lady Bulldogs lost a close game to Chinle Nov. 18. The Bulldogs lost 49-47. The girls defeated Tuba City, 43-35, Nov. 22.

