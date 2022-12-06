Winslow Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
Originally Published: December 6, 2022 1:15 p.m.
WINSLOW — The crowds turned out for Winslow’s annual Christmas parade Nov. 19.
The theme for this year was "Picture It, Christmas 1947”.
The theme this year was a nod to the first year the Winslow Chamber held what has become an annual event, with the first parade in 1947.
"It is our sincerest hope that this year’s parade will outshine all the previous Christmas Parades we have enjoyed in Winslow," the organizers said. "In the spirit of the Season we are counting on you to invoke the joy and happiness that everyone is wishing for."
