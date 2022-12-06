OFFERS
Winslow Christmas parade kicks off holiday season

(Photos/El Big Guy)
Josue Barrios

(Photos/El Big Guy)

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 1:15 p.m.

WINSLOW — The crowds turned out for Winslow’s annual Christmas parade Nov. 19.

Josue Barrios

The theme for this year was "Picture It, Christmas 1947”.

Josue Barrios

The theme this year was a nod to the first year the Winslow Chamber held what has become an annual event, with the first parade in 1947.

Josue Barrios

"It is our sincerest hope that this year’s parade will outshine all the previous Christmas Parades we have enjoyed in Winslow," the organizers said. "In the spirit of the Season we are counting on you to invoke the joy and happiness that everyone is wishing for."

Josue Barrios

