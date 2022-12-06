State Route 67 to Grand Canyon’s North Rim closes for winter season

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is closed to all vehicle and bicycle traffic for the winter. There are no services available and very limited staff on site. State Route 67 and all services on the North Rim are expected to re-open May 15, 2023.

The North Rim campground is still available for winter camping and is accessible via hiking inner canyon trails from the South Rim or by hiking, cross-country skiing, or snowshoeing 45 miles from Jacob Lake, where parking, fuel and supplies will remain available throughout the winter months.

To camp at the North Rim during the winter months, visitors need a backcountry permit, which can be obtained in advance through fax, mail request or in person at the South Rim Backcountry Information Center. Visitors should be aware that staff are not likely to be readily available and emergency services may be delayed or unavailable depending on weather conditions. Campers and visitors should be prepared to self-rescue.

