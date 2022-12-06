Rock Point girls now 4-0, next up Round Valley Shootout
Rock Point boys and girls basketball teams soundly defeated Ash Fork, Seligman, Pinon and Many Farms in their first season games.
This week's schedule:
.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Dec. 8-10
Tuba City at Pepsi Tournament at Flagstaff High School.
Thursday, Dec. 7
Hopi at Alchesay 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Greyhills at Grand Canyon 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Greyhills at Red Mesa 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Many Farms at Hopi 7:30 p.m.
.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Dec. 8-10
Tuba City at Pepsi Tournament at Flagstaff High School.
Thursday, Dec. 7
Hopi at Alchesay 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Greyhills at Grand Canyon 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Greyhills at Red Mesa 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Many Farms at Hopi 6 p.m.
.
