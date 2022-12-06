OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Dec. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Rock Point girls now 4-0, next up Round Valley Shootout

(Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

(Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 10:45 a.m.

Rock Point boys and girls basketball teams soundly defeated Ash Fork, Seligman, Pinon and Many Farms in their first season games.

This week's schedule:

.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Dec. 8-10

Tuba City at Pepsi Tournament at Flagstaff High School.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Hopi at Alchesay 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Greyhills at Grand Canyon 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Greyhills at Red Mesa 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Many Farms at Hopi 7:30 p.m.

.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Dec. 8-10

Tuba City at Pepsi Tournament at Flagstaff High School.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Hopi at Alchesay 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Greyhills at Grand Canyon 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Greyhills at Red Mesa 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Many Farms at Hopi 6 p.m.

.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas