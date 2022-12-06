Rock Point girls now 4-0, next up Round Valley Shootout

Rock Point boys and girls basketball teams soundly defeated Ash Fork, Seligman, Pinon and Many Farms in their first season games.



This week's schedule:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Dec. 8-10

Tuba City at Pepsi Tournament at Flagstaff High School.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Hopi at Alchesay 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Greyhills at Grand Canyon 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Greyhills at Red Mesa 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Many Farms at Hopi 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Dec. 8-10

Tuba City at Pepsi Tournament at Flagstaff High School.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Hopi at Alchesay 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Greyhills at Grand Canyon 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Greyhills at Red Mesa 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Many Farms at Hopi 6 p.m.

