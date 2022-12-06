Lionel Bordeaux, Sinte Gleska University’s long-time President, passes
MISSION, South Dakota — Lionel R. Bordeaux, 82, a Rosebud Lakota Sioux tribal citizen and Sinte Gleska University’s President since 1973, passed away on November 16. He was 82. No cause has been given to his death.
Bordeaux’s career touched the lives of many, and he was widely recognized for his service to expanding culturally-based Native higher education and was among the most honored Native American educators in the United States.
“This is a tremendous loss for his family, Sinte Gleska University, the Rosebud Lakota Nation, and Indian Country,” said Sinte Gleska University (SGU) in a statement on Bordeaux’s passing. “For all who knew him, he was a grounding force in stormy times; a paragon of goodwill, solidarity, and wisdom; and the heart and soul of the Tribal College Movement to which he was fiercely devoted.”
Bordeaux was inaugurated by twelve Lakota medicine men as president of SGU on February 3, 1973, and has been the president since. He was the longest-serving college or university president in the United States.
This story was originally published by Native News Online.
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- NAU to provide full tuition to members of Arizona’s tribes
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- CCC opens Native American Success Center at Flagstaff Lone Tree campus
- Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Paulina Alexis says 'Reservation Dogs' represents Indigenous people in a truthful way
- Celebrating tradition
- Flagstaff Shelter Services receives $2.5 mil from Jeff Bezos foundation
- NABI honored by Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for 20-year history
- Tribes wait for Supreme Court decision in ICWA case
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Pendleton Healing Blanket Ceremony held at Navajo Nation Museum
- Letter: Goodbye to the communities who trusted me with their stories
- Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon faces discipline for off-duty incident
- Tso elected as new speaker of Navajo council
- Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
- Seven Native American women to sit on Arizona bench after General Election
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- NAU to provide full tuition to members of Arizona’s tribes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: