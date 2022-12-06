OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Dec. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Lady Bulldogs hit the mat in Winslow

(Photos/El Big Guy)
Josue Barrios

(Photos/El Big Guy)

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 1:11 p.m.

photo

Josue Barrios

(Photos/El Big Guy)

Winslow Bulldogs girls wrestling faced Ganado, Holbrook, Hopi and other teams in their first match Nov. 30 at Winslow High School.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas