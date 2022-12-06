OFFERS
Around Winslow: Week of Dec. 7

Happening in Winslow (photo/NHO News)

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 1:20 p.m.

The Winslow Santa Train Dec. 10

The Winslow Santa Train is Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Train Caboose on 1st Street in Winslow.

This 16th annual event is free. Santa's elves will be working hard handing out goodie bags filled with Santa train essentials to each child. There will be the option to walk up or drive-thru. They will also have the first street park covered in Christmas lights for one night only. Sponsored by the city of Winslow and BNSF Railway

Anyone with questions can calll the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The Material Girls Quilt Guild meets the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society

The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.

Winslow Harvey Girls

The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.

