Tue, Dec. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Around the Rez: week of Dec. 7

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 11:23 a.m.

Tuba City Christmas Light Parade and Festival Dec. 16

Tuba City is holding its Christmas Light Parade and Festival Dec. 16 at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. All the fun and Christmas spirit begins at 5 p.m. Light Parade and vending applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House or by calling (928) 283-5544.

Spay/Neuter clinic Dec. 16–18 in Tonalea

The Parker Project, a spay/neuter program will be at the Tonalea Chapter House Dec. 16-18. Appointments need to be scheduled at The Parker Project website, click the “Where We Are Going” tab, follow the instructions and click “Schedule Appointment.” More information is available by texting (430) 462-9290l

Kayenta food distribution

St. Mary’s Food Distribution in Kayenta is Dec. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Kayenta Flea Market/Rodeo Grounds

Organizers ask people to remain in vehicles, follow signage and instructions.

Kayenta Middle School Christmas Bazaar Dec. 14

The annual Christmas Bazaar is Dec. 14 at Kayenta MIddle School from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Miss Navajo Nation Toy Drive

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation is hosting a toy drive for children Nov. 16 - Dec. 15. Drop off locations include NTUA locations: Chinle, Crownpoint, Dilkon, Shiprock, Kayenta, Fort Defiance and Tuba City; Navajo Arts and Crafts locations: Kayenta, Tuba City, Chinle, Gallup, Shiprock and Window Rock.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.

