24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Hon. Speaker Otto Tso (Tónaneesdizí) and members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council offered their condolences to the family of Fannie Lowe Atcitty. Atcitty was a long-time educator who passed away Nov. 29, 2022.

“Ms. Fannie Lowe Atcitty opened the door for women leaders in which she shared her knowledge, talked about her experiences, and was truthful about being a woman who was not afraid to push the boundaries,” said Hon. Eugenia Charles-Newton (Shiprock). “The opportunity to have learned what I had from her pushed me to do better every day. I recall she once told me, ‘All we can do is do better than yesterday.’ Fannie will be missed but her teachings remain with many she inspired.”

Fannie Lowe Atcitty was Táchii’nii and born for Tłááshchí’í. Her maternal grandfather was Naakaii Dine’é and her paternal grandfather was Ta’neeszahnii. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Eastern New Mexico University and a Master's Degree from Doane College in Crete, Neb.

Atcitty began her career as an educator. She taught both elementary and middle school students for 30 years before moving on to become a College Instructor at Diné College and San Juan College. In 2007, she was appointed as President of the Board of Regents for Diné College. In 2001, she was a Golden Apple recipient for being one of the top teachers in the State of New Mexico.

Additionally, Atcitty was a long-time resident and active member of the Shiprock community. She was instrumental in leading various community efforts for Shiprock and was also involved with the Democratic Party of New Mexico. She was on the National Board of Regents for Haskell Indian Nations University as well.

In 2014, then-Navajo Nation presidential candidate Christopher Clark Deschene selected Mrs. Atcitty as his vice-presidential running mate. Her many years as an educator and her work in politics aided in her selection.

“It is with a heavy heart that I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Fannie Lowe Atcitty. Her passion and commitment as an educator influenced and inspired many children,” said Speaker Tso. “During her lifetime, Atcitty educated her community on key issues and advocated for more resources to be streamlined to those in need. She will be greatly missed by many as she dedicated her life to educate, instill, inspire and empower our children through her tireless work.”

Fannie Lowe Atcitty is survived by her two (2) children; Antoinette R. Atcitty and Ronald D. Atcitty. As well as her four (4) grandchildren; Kaylynn P. Herrera, Kierra A. Atcitty, Ronelle E. Atcitty, and Terilynn A. Atcitty.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Council.