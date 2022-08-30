OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 31
Wood for Life receives volunteer and stewardship award

Representatives from partnering agencies gather at Flagstaff's Bushmaster Park Aug. 26. (Photo/CNF)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 8:13 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —The Wood for Life program recently received the 2021 U.S. Forest Service Volunteer and Service Award: Citizen Stewardship & Partnerships award Aug. 26.

Wood for Life (WFL) is a collaborative network of organizations in northern Arizona working to achieve common goals. The primary goals are to provide resources and a sustainable source of firewood to local tribal communities through forest restoration efforts, to reduce forest-wide fuels and to foster and strengthen partner relationships.

This project is made possible through partnerships and relationships with local tribes. Speakers included representatives from the Coconino National Forest, National Forest Foundation, Koho4Hopi, Chizh For Cheii, Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps, Hopi Tribe Vice-Chairman Craig Andrews, Navajo Nation Cameron Chapter President Charlie Smith, among others.

“Together, we’re building a partnership that can help sustainably meet Tribal fuelwood needs and enhances our ability to conduct forest restoration projects across the region,” Coconino National Forest stated.

