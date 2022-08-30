OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 31
Winslow Youth football Mighty Mites hit the turf

Winslow Youth football Mighty Mites play a game Aug. 20. (Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

Winslow Youth football Mighty Mites play a game Aug. 20. (Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 8:19 a.m.

Winslow Youth football Mighty Mites play a game Aug. 20.

Winslow Youth football Mighty Mites play a game Aug. 20. (Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

