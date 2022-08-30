OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Guest column: Remembering Bill Donovan

Bill Donovan. (Submitted photo)

Bill Donovan. (Submitted photo)

Bernie Dotson, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 30, 2022 8:35 a.m.

When a colleague passes away, it is unquestionably a time of reflection. And the case of former Gallup Independent journalist Bill Donovan, who died of pneumonia two weeks ago in California, is no different.

Bill was one of the most altruistic people I’ve had the privilege to know. And that quality was genuinely Bill. I remember a few years ago when we gathered in Bernalillo at the annual awards banquet of the New Mexico Press Association and Arlyssa Becenti, a new Independent reporter at the time, told Bill and I she’d never won an award in the profession. The three of us were sitting at the same table and the award was a group honor in which about six Independent reporters were recognized. Bill looked at me, then looked at Arlyssa, and exclaimed, “…You’re kidding. Well, you take it since this is your first one.”

Bill often thought of others first. He didn’t hesitate to help people to matter their station in life. It was first nature to him.

Bill and I were the political reporters at the Independent, often assigned front page stories. We were both members of the paper’s editorial board and were the true “political watchdogs.”

Nothing got past us and we emphasized the public’s fundamental right to know and it was our quest to cover all governments — city, county, state and tribal.

Bill’s passion was with reporting the news and he did so with a lot of confidence, waiting, when necessary, to get the story right. These are the character sets that I’ll miss as I pray for the safety and longevity of his family.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas