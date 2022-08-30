OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 31
Dinè weavers Louise Nez and Laverne Greyeyes demonstrate at Grand Canyon

Diné artists, Louise Nez and Laverine Greyeyes demonstrate their rug weaving at Desertview Watchtower at Grand Canyon National Park Aug. 25-26. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 8:48 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Diné artists Louise Nez and Laverine Greyeyes demonstrated the fine art of rug weaving Aug. 25-26 at Desert View Watchtower at Grand Canyon National Park.

The mother-daughter duo have made weaving a career and have passed the skill of weaving handmade woven rugs on to the next generaiton.

Nez has made hundreds of rugs since she started weaving in 1943. She has woven most of the traditional Diné rug patterns and began to weave pictorials around 1980. Pictorial rugs include images of the landscape, animals and people, woven into the overall design.

Greyeyes learned the art of weaving from her mother. Greyeyes specializes in pictorial rugs. One of her creations portrays the animals found in the Desert View area and features the Watchtower in the background.

Desert View's Cultural Demonstration program provides and opportunity to interact with artisans from Grand Canyon's Traditionally Associated Tribes — and for them to share their culture, history and crafts.

Grand Canyon National Park conducted an interview that is available on the park’s Facebook page.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park

