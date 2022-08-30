Dinè weavers Louise Nez and Laverne Greyeyes demonstrate at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Diné artists Louise Nez and Laverine Greyeyes demonstrated the fine art of rug weaving Aug. 25-26 at Desert View Watchtower at Grand Canyon National Park.
The mother-daughter duo have made weaving a career and have passed the skill of weaving handmade woven rugs on to the next generaiton.
Nez has made hundreds of rugs since she started weaving in 1943. She has woven most of the traditional Diné rug patterns and began to weave pictorials around 1980. Pictorial rugs include images of the landscape, animals and people, woven into the overall design.
Greyeyes learned the art of weaving from her mother. Greyeyes specializes in pictorial rugs. One of her creations portrays the animals found in the Desert View area and features the Watchtower in the background.
Desert View's Cultural Demonstration program provides and opportunity to interact with artisans from Grand Canyon's Traditionally Associated Tribes — and for them to share their culture, history and crafts.
Grand Canyon National Park conducted an interview that is available on the park’s Facebook page.
Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park
- Holbrook Indian School student killed, four others injured in school bus crash on I-40
- Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
- Diné artist Armond Antonio takes top prizes at Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
- Hopi Chairman declares State of Emergency after flooding hits reservation
- Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28
- Navajo Nation offers condolences to the family of Holbrook Indian School student Kiarra Alma Gordon
- Federal officials tour east Flagstaff flood areas
- Navajo County Fair returns Sept.14-17
- Free pet vaccinations and microchipping in Tuba City Aug. 29 -30
- Bruce Babbitt: Tribes need to be involved in water talks
- Holbrook Indian School student killed, four others injured in school bus crash on I-40
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Navajo Code Talkers honored at National Finals Rodeo
- Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
- Diné artist Armond Antonio takes top prizes at Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- ‘Prey,’ the latest movie in the ‘Predator’ film franchise to be released in full Comanche
- Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country
- Navajo Nation presidential candidates announce their choices for vice president
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: