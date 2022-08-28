Holbrook Indian School student killed, four others injured in school bus crash on I-40
HOLBROOK, Ariz.. - A student at Holbrook Indian School has died and four others were injured after a school bus with 19 people was rear-ended by a semi-truck the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at milepost 328 near Sanders, approximately 55 miles east of Holbrook.
Officers said the bus had slowed as it approached another crash that had occurred earlier that morning, when it was rear-ended by a semi-truck. It subsequently was pushed into the commercial vehicle, causing a pile-up.
Of the 19 passengers, officers confirmed one minor died, and four others inside the bus sustained serious injuries. Holbrook Indian School reported six injuries. It is unknown the age of those that were injured. No other serious injuries were reported.
The school said the bus was transporting staff and students on a field trip to Window Rock.
"Our concerns now are for our parents and families as we uphold and grieve with them," said Holbrook Vice-Principal Ulysses Campos. "We ask that you would be patient and respectful as we work through this as a school community, and we solicit your prayers on behalf of everyone impacted by this tragedy."
