Winslow students remember former coach
Originally Published: August 23, 2022 7:50 a.m.
Winslow students remembered former cheer and pom coach Tamie Ramsey Aug. 19 at Winslow High School. “Tamie Ramsey was a dedicated Bulldog who laid a solid foundation to one of our most successful athletic programs. She was an inspiration to so many WHS students. She had a "never give up" attitude that was contagious. She dedicated her career to touch the hearts of athletes she served. Our deepest sympathy to the Ramsey family,” the high school stated. (Photo/Winslow High School)
