Sweetland Community Garden reaches Winslow youth
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Public Library worked with Sweetland Community Garden to host Junior Gardening at Sweetland Community Garden.
Working with Rhonda Liddle with the Navajo County Office of University of Arizona Extension children learned more about pollinators in gardens. Children started the event by coloring a flower template that turned into a 3-d flower and used pipe cleaners to create a bee.
After the craft, Linda Chambers from the community garden took the participants on a tour of the garden. She showed everyone the progress of watermelon growing in wicking beds, did some carrot thinning, and collected seeds from carrots/hollyhocks.
After the tour, Liddle gave a fun food demonstration followed by watermelon pizza. Slicing the watermelon into triangles, then topping with various fruit, mint, and powdered sugar, the watermelon pizza was a delicious refreshing treat.
Later on in the day, two participants stopped by the library and said they were going home to make more.
Information provided by Friends of Winslow Library
