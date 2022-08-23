Summer Reading program wraps up at Winslow library

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Public Library has wrapped up their summer reading program.

Over 300 readers participated in the program, including 50 preschoolers, 98 young children, 52 teens and 112 adults.

These readers combined for a total of 325,452 total reading times, according to the library.

The program had numerous sponsors and was deemed a success.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program survey is now available. The library seeks feedback about the program participant survey can be found at https://forms.gle/ULWDTRKSJYNaeeJ68. The caregiver survey can be found at https://forms.gle/bU1tJmqSoRP1cbtG7.

Those who take the survey can get a free Arizona State Parks pass.

The library appreciates the sponsors, and gave special thanks to community partnerships. This included: Action Medical, Elaine Larsen, Navajo County Library District, Soroptimist International of Winslow, Stephanie Myers, Sweetland community Garden, Winslow Cinema Society, Winslow Rec. Department, WUSD and many other volunteers.