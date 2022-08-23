OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Summer Reading program wraps up at Winslow library

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 7:55 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Public Library has wrapped up their summer reading program.

Over 300 readers participated in the program, including 50 preschoolers, 98 young children, 52 teens and 112 adults.

These readers combined for a total of 325,452 total reading times, according to the library.

The program had numerous sponsors and was deemed a success.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program survey is now available. The library seeks feedback about the program participant survey can be found at https://forms.gle/ULWDTRKSJYNaeeJ68. The caregiver survey can be found at https://forms.gle/bU1tJmqSoRP1cbtG7.

Those who take the survey can get a free Arizona State Parks pass.

The library appreciates the sponsors, and gave special thanks to community partnerships. This included: Action Medical, Elaine Larsen, Navajo County Library District, Soroptimist International of Winslow, Stephanie Myers, Sweetland community Garden, Winslow Cinema Society, Winslow Rec. Department, WUSD and many other volunteers.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas